iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2005 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

