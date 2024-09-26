iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2005 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.