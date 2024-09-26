iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on September 30th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3186 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $100.98 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

