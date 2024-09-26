iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5524 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $228.27 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

