Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jamf by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

