Jane Toogood Buys 508 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Toogood acquired 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.55) per share, with a total value of £4,759.96 ($6,373.81).

Victrex Stock Up 1.0 %

LON:VCT opened at GBX 941 ($12.60) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,015.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £818.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,688.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 914.74 ($12.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,577 ($21.12).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.97) to GBX 1,290 ($17.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

