JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.75.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

