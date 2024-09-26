JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $250.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $235.69 on Monday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

