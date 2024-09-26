KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,965. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

