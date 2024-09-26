KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
KB Home Stock Performance
KBH traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,965. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.