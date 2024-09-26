Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.63.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

KROS stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.