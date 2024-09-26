Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.54 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON KAY opened at GBX 20 ($0.27) on Thursday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.54.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile
