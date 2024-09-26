Kristina A. Peterson Sells 24,077 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Kristina A. Peterson sold 4,510 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $12,492.70.

BLNK stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

