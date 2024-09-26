LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Financial Review

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and LadRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.57) -3.61 LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A

ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -8.80% LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ProKidney and LadRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProKidney and LadRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 2 2 0 2.50 LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.45%.

Risk & Volatility

ProKidney has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LadRx has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProKidney beats LadRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

