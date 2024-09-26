Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $75.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $56,699,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

