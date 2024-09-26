Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $25.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $21.60 to $25.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

