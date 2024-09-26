Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Sells $738,811.80 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 3.1 %
LLYVK opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
