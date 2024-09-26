Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Sells $738,811.80 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 3.1 %

LLYVK opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.