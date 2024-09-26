Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

