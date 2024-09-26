M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M) Insider Russell Davis Buys 500,001 Shares

M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M – Get Free Report) insider Russell Davis purchased 500,001 shares of M3 Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.04 ($13,698.66).
M3 Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Edjudina project comprising six licenses located approximately 150 km north east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia; and the Victoria Bore project located in 130km south east of Western Australia.
