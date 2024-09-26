Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

