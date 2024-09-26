Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
