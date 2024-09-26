McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
McCoy Global Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.
McCoy Global Company Profile
