McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

McCoy Global Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

