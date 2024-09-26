McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells 1,099 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $300.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day moving average of $270.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.48.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

