Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Cut to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
