Michael Distefano Sells 5,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 161.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

