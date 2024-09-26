National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

