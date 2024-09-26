NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

