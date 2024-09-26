Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.