Patricia Mulroy Sells 700 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $16,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Patricia Mulroy sold 700 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $16,268.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWMN

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.