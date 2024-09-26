PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Buys $26,460.00 in Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,339 shares in the company, valued at $338,950.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00.

PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODC opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. PodcastOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

