ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Announces Dividend of $0.26

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $48.15.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.