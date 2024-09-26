ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Announces Dividend of $0.26

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

