Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $1,252.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,031.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,611,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.