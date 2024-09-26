Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $228.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RGA opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $140.39 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.