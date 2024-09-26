Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RENT. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,187 shares of company stock valued at $195,670. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

