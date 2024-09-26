Reviewing Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA 6.63% 12.61% 5.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Beazer Homes USA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.17 billion 0.48 $158.61 million $5.18 6.36

Analyst Recommendations

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 1 0 3 0 2.50

Beazer Homes USA has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

(Get Free Report)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.