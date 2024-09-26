Robert K. Temple Sells 144,627 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,188.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

