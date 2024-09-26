Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.04.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
