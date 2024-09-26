Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 250,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,838.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROIV stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 630,712 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 318.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 40.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

