Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 250,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,838.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ROIV stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
