Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 4,453 Shares

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,189,292.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %
SABA opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $8.65.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
