Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 118,879 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 118,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,686,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,204,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

BIGZ opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

