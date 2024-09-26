Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Justin Krause Sells 1,500 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $267,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $158,662.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $185.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $974.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SEZL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.