SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$228.05 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.