SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$228.05 million for the quarter.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
