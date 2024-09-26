So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.50.

So-Young International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.90.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in So-Young International Inc. ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International accounts for about 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

