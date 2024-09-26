Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Stellantis Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

NYSE STLA opened at $15.25 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Capital International Investors increased its position in Stellantis by 329.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Stellantis by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,254,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,339,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $75,331,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

