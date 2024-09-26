Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 390,265 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 192,063 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.