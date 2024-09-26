StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

