StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Evogene has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

