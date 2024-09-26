StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

