StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.86 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

