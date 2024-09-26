StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
