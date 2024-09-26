StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.