StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

