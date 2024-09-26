Tavis Aaron Carlson Purchases 675 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 100 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,492.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.5599315 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

